CAPTAIN GEORGE ROBERT CRONGEYER USAF (RET.)

August 2, 1931 October 23, 2019

Air Force Captain (Ret) George Robert Crongeyer, beloved father and devoted patriot, departed this earth on October 23rd at the age of 88. George was born in Wyandotte, Michigan in 1931. He was the oldest of 6 children. He joined the U.S. Air Force at seventeen, and proudly served his country for 20 years. Beginning as an enlisted Airman he was accepted for and completed the officer candidate program to retire as a Captain. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he went on to further serve his country as a civilian federal employee for 26 more years.

George married his lifelong love, Barbara Ellen Snyder in 1958 and he spent his life with her raising five children. He was a tough, no nonsense father as he worked to support the brood of five but he was dedicated and spent his life giving generously to his family. He is survived by sons, George II, and Ralph; daughters Elizabeth and Jennifer; daughters-in-law Ann Anderson and Janice Crongeyer-Basye; granddaughters Jennifer, Molly and Kate Mcfadin; and great grandson, Guy Griffith. He is also survived by four siblings, John (Inge), Betty Miller, Charlene Vega (Fred), and David (Patricia) and sister-in-law Pat Crongeyer. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, oldest son Sam Mcfadin, and brother (Ralph).

