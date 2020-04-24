Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for USAF Col. James (ret) Rodeen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rodeen USAF (ret)

COL. JAMES RODEEN

USAF (RET)

February 26, 1930 March 30, 2020

Col. James Rodeen USAF(ret), age 90, died of natural causes on March 30, 2020 at the Parkmoor Village Healthcare Center, Colorado Springs Co.

James was born in Sioux City Ia on February 22, 1930 to parents Ray and Mary Rodeen. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1952 and transferred to the United States Air Force and trained as a pilot. He served as a fighter pilot during the Korean conflict, the Cold war and the Vietnam conflict. He also earned a masters degree from Purdue University and served on many staff assignments including the Pentagon and NORAD. He retired from the Air Force at Colorado Springs in 1982.

James married his high school sweetheart Constance Elaine Cole on July 12, 1952 in Sioux City, Ia. They would have three children.

James was active in the Masonic Lodge 76 and was a 32 degree mason. He was also a member and past potentate of the Al Kaly Shrine.

James is survived by his son Jeffrey and his wife Shari of Vail,Co, son Jarold of Colorado Springs Co. and a grandson Parker of Vail Co. He was preceded in death by his wife Constance of Colorado Springs Co, his daughter Melissa of Colorado Springs Co and his sister RaeJoanne of Sioux City, Ia.

No memorial services are planned at this time due to social distancing and health concerns. His ashes will be placed at the 1st Lutheran church in Colorado Springs. Donations can be made in his name to the Shriner Children's Hospital.





