Coffee, USAF (Retired)

COLONEL KENNETH HAROLD COFFEE,

USAF (RETIRED)

July 15, 1925 September 4, 2019

Ken Coffee, beloved Father, Husband and Brother, died after a gallant battle with cancer, on Sept. 4, 2019, at the age of 94. Ken was born in Jane, Missouri to parents Ilus and Selma Coffee.

He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a BS in Engineering and the USAF Test Pilot School. Ken flew over 175 combat missions during the Vietnam War, flying the F-4 Tactical Fighter.

At one time, he was current in numerous fighter aircraft, many of which he initially test flew. In addition to flying, Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing and scuba diving.

He was surrounded by family that loved him immensely as he flew into the great beyond.

Ken is survived by his wife of over 51 years Sandra, their two sons Casey and Ryan, daughters Renee and Shannon, sister Clara Coffee Stephens, grandchildren and friends who love him very much.

Celebration of Life Services with military honors will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, Sept. 12th at Mountain View Mortuary, 2350 Montebello Square Drive, Colo. Springs, CO.







