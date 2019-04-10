Joseph H. Harvey, Jr., USAF (Ret.)
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for USAF Joseph H. (Ret.) Harvey Jr..
September 10, 1937 April 6, 2019
Services 2PM April 11, 2019, Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Private inurnment, Shrine of Remembrance, Veterans Honor Court. ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019