Whitten, USAF, (Ret.)

SMSGT HAROLD EUGENE "GENE" WHITTEN, USAF, (RET.)

May 5, 1937

August 9, 2019

Harold Eugene "Gene" Whitten was born on May 5, 1937 at his grandmother's home in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania to Orel H. and Annabelle (Junod) Whitten. He passed away August 9, 2019 after a brief illness.

Gene enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of 17. He spent twenty-six years on active duty. Assignments included Japan; New Mexico; Vietnam; Washington State; Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada; Thailand; and Colorado Springs. He retired in Colorado Springs in 1981. Gene married Doris "Peggy" Lloyd in Colorado Springs on September 25, 1959.

After retiring from the U.S. Air Force, Gene worked as a security officer for the Broadmoor Hotel where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He later became a Broadmoor Police Department Officer.

He held several other positions with the Broadmoor, including Shooting Range Rangemaster/Shooting Instructor and Training officer and supervisor.

Gene was a co-founder of High Plains Security and worked there for several years. He fully retired in 1998.

During his retirement, Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, genealogy, ATV riding, snowmobiling, stamp collecting, woodworking and gardening. He also earned a BA degree in Geography and Environmental Science from UCCS in 1983.

Gene is survived by his wife, Doris "Peggy" (nee: Lloyd) Whitten; his daughters, Lynn (Ken) Erickson of Denver, Colorado and M. Jean (Steve) Deno of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandson, Gavin L. Erickson of Denver, Colorado. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Robert L. Whitten of Pennsylvania; his nephew, Brian (Karen) Whitten and their family of Germany; and his niece, Pam (Rich) Morton of Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gene's memory may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906.

Graveside Service, 12:00PM, Friday, August 23, 2019 Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925. Casual attire preferred, jeans encouraged.

The obituary may be viewed online at tsfs.co







