Dantzler USN/USAF (Ret.)

RICHARD "OPA" E. DANTZLER USN/USAF (RET.)

August 16, 1934 October 30, 2019

Opa is survived by his spouse, Gerri of 64 years; sisters, Judy Poole and Helen Mitchell; his 4 children, Barbara Boyd and her husband, David Boyd Sr; Annette Dantzler; Yvonne (Tink) Pace and her husband, Robbie; Jeffrey E. Dantzler and his wife, Cyrie. By his six grandchildren, Kristi Hettinger and her husband, Christopher; Danielle Annal and her husband, James; Derek Pace and his fiancee, Melissa; Ethan Pace and his wife, Kate; Rias Dantzler; and Emory Dantzler. Also by his three great-grandchildren, Jacob Hettinger, Natalya Hettinger, and Olin Annal.

Age 85

"The Lord says, I will rescue those who love me. I will protect those who trust in my name. I reward them with a long life and give them my salvation." Ps 91: 14,16

Richard E. Dantzler (Opa) of Colorado Springs CO, passed away on October 30, 2019.

Richard was born in Georgiana, Alabama on August 16, 1934. He got his GED and entered the Navy at age 17, where he met his bride, Gerri, who was also in the Navy at the time. He then enlisted into the USAF and retired after 20 years of military service. Opa served The Lord and Body of Christ faithfully for 40+ years. He enjoyed fishing at Lake Powell, golfing, and hunting. He was a jack of all trades, who passed his knowledge onto his grandchildren.

The Memorial Service will be held at Mesa Hills Bible Church 615 W Uintah St. Colorado Springs, CO 80905 at 1:00p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019. The Church is 3 blocks west of I-25 on the south side of Uintah St.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Colorado Springs Pregnancy Center, 3700 Galley Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80909





