Wheelan
UTE MARIANNE WHEELAN
December 29, 1943 August 26, 2020
Ute Marianne Wheelan, 76, was born December 29, 1943, in Cosel, O/S (Ober-Schlesien), Germany to Dr. Rudolf Josef Grabowy of Mittel-Lazisk, O/S, Germany and Ruth Rusitzka Grabowy of Ratibor, O/S, Germany.
Mrs. Wheelan was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of forty-eight years, LTC John Dennis Wheelan of Hannibal, MO.
She loved all animals and enjoyed spending time exploring the beautiful Colorado hiking trails.
She is survived by her three sons, John (Karla) Wheelan of Allen, TX, Kelly Wheelan of Colorado Springs, and Kyle (Susan) Wheelan of Colorado Springs; and grandchildren, Abigail and Garrett of Allen, TX, and Shayla and Kaitlin of Colorado Springs.
A private Graveside Service will take place at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Wheelan's memory may be made to Ridgeback Rescue of the U.S., www.rrus.org