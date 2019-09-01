Novak
VALENTINA NOVAK
May 25, 1924
August 18, 2019
Valentina Novak passed away in Colorado Springs on Sunday, August 18th, 2019, at the age of 95. Valentina was born in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 25, 1924. She moved to America in 1952. She was employed as a supervisor at Clifton Precision and Ampex in Colorado Springs.
Valentina had a deep love for gardening and cooking. She also loved to travel with her husband, Eugene, and spent many years enjoying visiting new places in America and Canada.
Valentina is survived by her granddaughter, Christina (and her husband Ed) as well as her great grandsons, Alex, Ryan, and Kyle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; son, Walter; and granddaughter, Katherine.
A graveside service is planned for Saturday, September 7th at 10:00am at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Synergy Home Care, and Suncrest Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Valentina.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019