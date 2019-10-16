Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Catherine Hoglin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hoglin

VALERIE CATHERINE HOGLIN

February 17, 1943 October 9, 2019

Valerie Catherine Hoglin, 76, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on October 9, 2019.

She was born February 17, 1943 in New York, New York. She was a proud mother of three sons and lived in Colorado Springs with her husband, Richard, for nearly fifty years. She was active in TOPS and enjoyed music and dancing.

Valerie is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hoglin; parents, Walter and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Klinke; and brother, Bob Klinke.

She is survived by brother, Rand (Mary Ann) Klinke; three sons, Rich (Melanie) Hoglin of Anchorage, Alaska, Tom (Reenda) Hoglin of Evanston, Wyoming and Brian (Jennie) Hoglin of Monument, Colorado; and twelve grandchildren.

Visitation, 9:00AM-10:00AM, Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00AM, Monday, October 21, 2019, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 North Jefferson Street, Monument, Colorado 80132.

Graveside Service 1:00PM, Monday, October 21, 2019, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area A, 3698 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, Colorado, 80235.







