1/1
Valerie (Bullard) Rollert
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rollert
VALERIE (BULLARD) ROLLERT
August 3, 1955
July 5, 2020
Valerie was born in Topeka Kansas, at age six she moved with her family to Manitou Springs Colorado. After graduating from Manitou H.S., she continued her education at Adam's State College. She lettered in band and was recognized by the USMC youth foundation. While as a member of the W. Mark Sexon "Order of Rainbow for Girls Assembly #95" Valerie received her "Distinguished Series" award the Grand Cross of Color.
Valerie's career was in graphic design, working for the "Thrifty Nickel" for forty years. Her hobbies included: fishing, bowling, motor-sports and had a love of the outdoors.
Over fourteen years, Valerie fought a battle with cancer and was an inspiration to us all for her strength and grace.
Valerie is survived by her: husband of thirty four years- Mark Rollert: brother- Rick Bullard: son- Brett Bullard: daughter-in-law Shanon Siegel - granddaughter: Chloe Bullard.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved