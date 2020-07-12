Rollert

VALERIE (BULLARD) ROLLERT

August 3, 1955

July 5, 2020

Valerie was born in Topeka Kansas, at age six she moved with her family to Manitou Springs Colorado. After graduating from Manitou H.S., she continued her education at Adam's State College. She lettered in band and was recognized by the USMC youth foundation. While as a member of the W. Mark Sexon "Order of Rainbow for Girls Assembly #95" Valerie received her "Distinguished Series" award the Grand Cross of Color.

Valerie's career was in graphic design, working for the "Thrifty Nickel" for forty years. Her hobbies included: fishing, bowling, motor-sports and had a love of the outdoors.

Over fourteen years, Valerie fought a battle with cancer and was an inspiration to us all for her strength and grace.

Valerie is survived by her: husband of thirty four years- Mark Rollert: brother- Rick Bullard: son- Brett Bullard: daughter-in-law Shanon Siegel - granddaughter: Chloe Bullard.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store