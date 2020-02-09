Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valita Hopson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hopson

VALITA HOPSON

August 31, 1931 January 30, 2020

On August 31, 1931, Valita S. (Cox) Hopson was born in Prairie View, Kansas, to Vernon and Olpha Cox and came to Colorado when she was 4 years old. She graduated from Alta Vista High School in 1949. Valita passed away January 30, 2020, with her family at her side.

Valita married Robert "Roy" Hopson on October 29, 1950, in Raton, New Mexico. To this union, two children, Randy and Gayle were born. She lived in Colorado Springs for over 70 years.

While doing the bookkeeping for their trucking company from 1955 to 2020, she also enjoyed a 42-year career at Exchange National Bank in Colorado Springs. After her retirement from the bank until her passing, she was a valued employee at The ARC Thrift Stores for 25 years.

She is survived by her son Randy Hopson and daughter Gayle (Hopson) Ray, son-in-law A.D. Ray, and grandson Rob Ray.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hopson in 2017, her parents Vernon and Olpha Cox, her sister Vernis Tracy, and brother Vaughn Cox.

Memorial service will be held at Living Word Church, Calhan, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29th. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The ARC Thrift Store.





