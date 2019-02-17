Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma L. Rose. View Sign

Rose

VELMA L. ROSE

February 6, 1921 February 9, 2019

Velma L. Rose, 98, passed away to be with the Lord Jesus on February 9, 2019. She was born February 6, 1921 to George and Leta See in Scott County, Kansas. She graduated from Manning High School. Velma married Donald A. Rose on June 28, 1942. They moved to Colorado Springs in 1950. She had a long career as a medical assistant for Dr. Greiner. Velma was a member of Roswell Community Church and had a heart for helping others. She loved to crochet, play board games with friends, travel and working in her yard. By far, her first love was spending time with family.

Velma is survived by her son, Ken Rose; two sisters, Kathy Williamson and Evelyn Mau; four grandchildren: Mike Proctor, Brent Proctor, Alyssa Rose and Tiana Steele; nine great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold See; and her daughter, Salinda Proctor.

Velma will forever be known for her faith, kindness, gentleness and compassion. "You will be missed greatly by all your family & friends. WE LOVE YOU!"

Visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service and graveside committal, on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Velma's memory can be made to the Roswell Community Church (719) 636-1515.

