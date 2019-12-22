Raupp
VERA EVELYN RAUPP
June 14, 1916 December 14, 2019
Vera was born June 14, 1916, in Detroit, Michigan.
She married Norman J. Raupp in 1931 and had 13 beautiful children: Joyce, Patricia, Marilyn, Leonard, Norman Jr., Christine, Douglas, Catherine, Lawrence, Michael, Mary, Ronald, and Charlotte. She also called Laura and Chet Schreiber her children and included them when talking to others about her children for many, many decades. She is the grandmother of 32, the great-grandmother of 55, and great-great-grandmother of 8.
Vera loved her family and traveling around the United States, as well as several trips to other countries. As a young child she loved ice skating and being outdoors; in later years she enjoyed reading and fashion.
Her remains will be put to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Colorado Springs, with her love, Norman. We know they will enjoy the view of the mountains and rest together forever, while remaining in our hearts.
