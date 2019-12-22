Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raupp

VERA EVELYN RAUPP

June 14, 1916 December 14, 2019

Vera was born June 14, 1916, in Detroit, Michigan.

She married Norman J. Raupp in 1931 and had 13 beautiful children: Joyce, Patricia, Marilyn, Leonard, Norman Jr., Christine, Douglas, Catherine, Lawrence, Michael, Mary, Ronald, and Charlotte. She also called Laura and Chet Schreiber her children and included them when talking to others about her children for many, many decades. She is the grandmother of 32, the great-grandmother of 55, and great-great-grandmother of 8.

Vera loved her family and traveling around the United States, as well as several trips to other countries. As a young child she loved ice skating and being outdoors; in later years she enjoyed reading and fashion.

Her remains will be put to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Colorado Springs, with her love, Norman. We know they will enjoy the view of the mountains and rest together forever, while remaining in our hearts.







RauppVERA EVELYN RAUPPJune 14, 1916 December 14, 2019Vera was born June 14, 1916, in Detroit, Michigan.She married Norman J. Raupp in 1931 and had 13 beautiful children: Joyce, Patricia, Marilyn, Leonard, Norman Jr., Christine, Douglas, Catherine, Lawrence, Michael, Mary, Ronald, and Charlotte. She also called Laura and Chet Schreiber her children and included them when talking to others about her children for many, many decades. She is the grandmother of 32, the great-grandmother of 55, and great-great-grandmother of 8.Vera loved her family and traveling around the United States, as well as several trips to other countries. As a young child she loved ice skating and being outdoors; in later years she enjoyed reading and fashion.Her remains will be put to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Colorado Springs, with her love, Norman. We know they will enjoy the view of the mountains and rest together forever, while remaining in our hearts. Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close