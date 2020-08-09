1/1
Vera Sullivan
1924 - 2020
VERA SULLIVAN
December 28, 1924 August 5, 2020
Vera was born in Parson Drove, England on December 28, 1924. She was the youngest daughter of five children born to Hetty and Fredrick Dade. She attended Parson Drove School and then Wisbech High School until graduation. Vera worked in a bank at Wisbech; she cycled to work 14 miles roundtrip each day. At age 18, she joined the Civil Nursing Reserve, since the government required everyone to contribute to the war effort in World War II. After a short training period, she was assigned to a hospital in Black Notley, Essex, then to a hospital in Wisbech. While there, she met a young Lieutenant in the US Air Force, Ed Sullivan. They were married three months later on January 8, 1944.
Vera was one of a group of nine British war brides to come to the United States, travelling in a convoy during the Battle of the North Atlantic. She became an American citizen in 1948. During Ed's 26 year military career, they lived in Japan, Morocco, England and various locations in the United States. Ed's last assignment, in 1960, was to Colorado Springs. Ed retired from the military in 1967 and they continued to live in Colorado Springs. Ed preceded Vera in death.
Vera is survived by a large loving family.
Vera was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church and Kerygma Sunday School class. She loved to travel, garden and entertain her many friends at dinner parties.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kerygma Sunday School class at First United Methodist Church.
A visitation will be held at Swan-Law Funeral Directors (501 N Cascade Ave), Thursday, August 13th, From 5PM to 8PM. Funeral Services will be Friday, August 14th, 1PM at First United Methodist Church (420 N Nevada Ave). Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery (1005 Hancock Expressway)




Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
