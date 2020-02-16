Verlon Olson

VERLON "VERL" OLSON
February 11, 2020
80, born in Minnesota and passed away in Colorado Springs on February 11, 2020. He graduated from Jackson High School and received a mathematics degree from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD. He was married to Marlis in 1961. He had a career in the evolving computer systems industry and retired from ITT. He was a member of Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited and had a passion for wildlife and ice hockey. He is survived by his wife, Marlis; son, Jeff (Kinga) Olson of San Jose, CA; daughter, Kindra (Brian) Krueger of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Adrian Olson of Denver, CO; Sonja Olson of Portland, OR and Megan Krueger of Katy, TX; and sister, Dorothy (Paul) Metli of Quincy, WA.
A graveside committal service with military honors will be held on Friday 2/21, 1:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery. A memorial service will follow, 2:00pm at First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
