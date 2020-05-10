DeWittVERNE H. DEWITTMay 4, 2020Verne was born in Oshkosh, NE to Darcy and Christina DeWitt (who preceded him in death). He joined the Army in 1945 and was discharged in 1947 as a Corporal. In 1948, Verne married Dlores R. Alvord. They had two sons, Donald Verne and Scott LeRoy (both preceding him in death) and moved to Colorado Springs in 1951.Verne had a house painting business and later he co-owned a tool and equipment rental business with his son, Scott. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling, and getting away in his RV. He also loved spending time with his family.Verne is survived by his wife, Dlores R. DeWitt, his sister, Bernice Bedore, two granddaughters, Tara (Robert) Irons and Michelle (Crade) Scott, two great-grandsons, Coben Scott and Ryley Scott, and his daughter-in-law, Becky Ahl.A memorial service will be held at a later date.