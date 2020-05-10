Verne H. DeWitt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Verne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeWitt
VERNE H. DEWITT
May 4, 2020
Verne was born in Oshkosh, NE to Darcy and Christina DeWitt (who preceded him in death). He joined the Army in 1945 and was discharged in 1947 as a Corporal. In 1948, Verne married Dlores R. Alvord. They had two sons, Donald Verne and Scott LeRoy (both preceding him in death) and moved to Colorado Springs in 1951.
Verne had a house painting business and later he co-owned a tool and equipment rental business with his son, Scott. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling, and getting away in his RV. He also loved spending time with his family.
Verne is survived by his wife, Dlores R. DeWitt, his sister, Bernice Bedore, two granddaughters, Tara (Robert) Irons and Michelle (Crade) Scott, two great-grandsons, Coben Scott and Ryley Scott, and his daughter-in-law, Becky Ahl.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved