Simson

VERNE H. SIMSON

June 3, 1924

March 25, 2020

Verne H. Simson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 25, 2020 in Longmont Colorado. He was born in Madison Nebraska on June 3, 1924, the son of the late John Laport Simson and Joy Lauretta Morgan Simson. Also deceased are his wife Mary E. Hunting Simson, and his two sisters, Grace Shirk and Dorothy Shirk.

Verne graduated from Madison Nebraska High School in 1941 and served in the United States Navy during WWII for four years. Following his service he graduated from Iowa State University in 1948 in electrical engineering. His career at Cutler-Hammer/Eaton Corporation spanned several decades beginning in Milwaukee WI with stops in Michigan, Illinois and Brazil.

He is survived by three children, his two sons, James Mark Simson in Colorado Springs, Craig Roger Simson (Debbie) in Tucson AZ, and his daughter Julie Ellen Simson (Rachel) in Longmont CO. Other family members also include Karen Clark Storm (Mark), and Rebecca Stuckert Simson. His cherished grandchildren are Luke (Christine), Matthew (Hannah), Edward (Heather) and Katherine (Sarah).

Family, friends and the church were very important in Verne's life. He was an active member of Sunrise United Methodist church, and sang in the church choir for many years. His hobbies include bridge, golf, and a good cup of coffee! His smile, sense of humor and devotion to others will be missed forever.

A memorial service will be held at Sunrise United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado and interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Ronald McDonald House; 4223 Royal Pine Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80920.







