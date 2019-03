Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon August Diaz. View Sign

Diaz

VERNON AUGUST DIAZ

September 28, 1937 March 19, 2019

Vernon August Diaz, lifetime resident of Colorado Springs, 81 years young, shot a hole in one to Heaven on March 19, 2019.

Vern loved driving a golf ball, casting a worm, and telling a "Big Fish" story.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice Tafoya and August Diaz and daughter, Stefanie Ortiz.

He is survived by his children, Chris Daley, Bonnie Daley, Alex Caccavale, Ralphie Caccavale, Agnus Caccavale, Anthony Diaz, Jennifer Diaz, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation, 4:00PM-6:00PM, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Blunt Mortuary, 2229 West Colorado Avenue, 80904.

Memorial Service, 12:00PM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Valley Hi Golf Course, 610 South Chelton Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80910. Vern's family invites friends to bring their golf clubs to join in a celebration of Vernon's love for golf.







2229 West Colorado Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80904

