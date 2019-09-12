Wheeler

VERNON GLENN WHEELER

September 9, 2019

Vernon Glenn Wheeler, 73, of Colorado Springs passed away on September 9, 2019 at the Cheyenne Mountain Care and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness.

He was born in Booneville, Missouri in 1946 to Vernon and Grace (Pogue) Wheeler. Glenn was the oldest of 5 siblings. He is survived by two sisters, Sharon Bettis, of Colorado Springs, Judy Trulson, of Sequim, Washington and brother, Roger Dean Wheeler, of McCook, Nebraska. He is preceded in death by both parents, sister Donna Sult of Colorado Springs and his long-time companion Rooster, his dog and best friend. He was a lifetime bachelor and a over 50 year resident of Colorado Springs.

Glenn graduated from Widefield High School where he excelled at basketball. He had previously been a member of the National Guard.

Glenn was the owner and operator of Academy Transmission in Colorado Springs. He had been a season ticket holder of the Denver Broncos and an avid fan of all Colorado sports teams.

There will be no services per his request.





