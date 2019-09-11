Gibson
VERNON LEE GIBSON
January 4, 1954 September 5, 2019
Vernon L. Gibson, 65, died Thursday from complications following a heart attack. He was retired from a long career with the Colorado Springs Utilities.
Vernon was an avid music collector. His hobbies included puzzles, camping and paleontology.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Carey; his sister and a brother.
Services will be held at 2p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.
Online Condolences:
ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019