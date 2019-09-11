Vernon Lee Gibson (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Lee Gibson.
Service Information
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-634-1597
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gibson
VERNON LEE GIBSON
January 4, 1954 September 5, 2019
Vernon L. Gibson, 65, died Thursday from complications following a heart attack. He was retired from a long career with the Colorado Springs Utilities.
Vernon was an avid music collector. His hobbies included puzzles, camping and paleontology.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Carey; his sister and a brother.
Services will be held at 2p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.
Online Condolences:
ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details