VERYL DEAN LANE

September 8, 1939 March 24, 2020

Veryl Dean Lane, 81, a long time resident of Colorado Springs, Co. unexpectedly left earthly life at home on Tuesday, March 24,2020 from a virulent flu strain with complications.

Mr. Lane was born September 8, 1939 to Fred and Winifrid (Newman) Lane, in Onowa, Iowa. Veryl served in the USAF as a maintenance mechanic in the early 1960's. Later to go on to design school, still later to earn a degree in electrical/mechanical engineering. Over his years, Veryl worked for Stanley Aviation, Boeing, Joy Manufacturing, and SCI. Mr Lane also was the owner operator of Lane's Power Sweeping. He is most recently known for his 30 plus years of service as a contracted newspaper carrier with The Gazette.

Veryl is survived by his wife, Eileen (Hauptly), two sons, Todd Lane of Plano, TX and Stephen M Lane of Colorado Springs, many grandchildren, two sisters, Lynn Pearson of Corsicana, TX. and Joan Gerdts of Hortonville, WI. and two brothers both deceased, Delbert of Corsicana TX and Fred Curtis of Chariton, IA.

Arrangements are through Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, with cremation and no services at this time, due to the coronavirus epidemic. The family may elect to release the ashes back to nature at a future time, as a private memorial for the one whose smile always brightened our hearts, Veryl.





