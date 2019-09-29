Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Lou Hollandsworth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hollandsworth

VICKI LOU HOLLANDSWORTH

November 26, 1952 September 17, 2019

Vicki Lou Hollandsworth of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St. Francis Medical Center on September 17, 2019. She was born to Stan and Lou Holt on November 26, 1952 in Salem, Oregon.

A graduate of Mitchell High School, Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1970, Vicki went on to work for Eisenhower Hospital in the bookkeeping department. Most of her career she worked for the television station KKTV, as a traffic manager and performing as Mr. Doobie, the family loved character Bee on the children's show, Romper Room.

Vicki was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She was a social soul with a terrific sense of humor and an infamous laugh.

As an avid sports fan. The Denver Broncos & the Colorado Avalanche were her absolute favorite teams. NASCAR and Golf were also two of her favorite sports.

Vicki spent her free time baking, cooking, reading, and gardening. She loved travel and planning trips. Vicki was an animal lover as well, who enjoyed time with her loving pets Bosco, Bud, Oscar, and Spike.

She is preceded in death by: Father, Stan Holt; mother and stepfather, Lou and Ed Godden; her daughter, Julia Suzanne Herbst and Grandson, TJ Murphy.

Vicki leaves behind her beloved husband of 33 years, Douglas Hollandsworth; her son Spencer Herbst; step daughters, Millicent Cutler and Cindy Migliaccio (John

Migliaccio). She is also survived by her many grandchildren: Chase, Alister, Adele, Giovanni, Sam, and many more close knit family members, and friends.

Friends and family will be welcomed to her service on October 5th at 3pm, Grace Church, 631 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. A reception will follow at 5pm at the Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 Espanola Street, Colorado Springs, CO, 80905.

Memorial contributions, in Vicki's memory, can be made to The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 610 Abbot Ln. Colorado Springs, CO, 80905.





