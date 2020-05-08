Gibson
VICKIE LYNN GIBSON
January 4, 1955
May 3, 2020
Vickie Lynn Gibson, a 34-year resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado, went on to be with her Lord and Savior on May 3rd, 2020 at the age of 65. She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 4th, 1955 to Charles and Mary Lou Martin, the second of six children. She is a graduate of Lincoln High, class of '73. She went on to marry Jeffrey Gibson on November 2nd,1985. Vickie was very well known in the community; known for her open-door policy, cooking, and contagious laugh. She lived in the same house for over 30 years and became second mom to most. She would do anything for anyone at any time, no questions asked. Outside of being a grandmother, her biggest love was cooking. She was a caterer for many, many years, well known for her coffee cake, sticky buns, and elaborate displays. She went through life with an amazing spirit, positive outlook, and an endurance you have never seen before. Nothing held her back. She enjoyed being around people, playing cards, and being with her grandkids. She was very active in several groups from Book Club, Bunco, Red Hats Group, Co-OP, PTO/PTA, and several football clubs. She was always the loudest in the stands! GO HUSKERS! She spent most of her life in pain, but you would never know it. Nothing stopped her. She eventually succumbed to her health issues and passed peacefully in her sleep.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Gibson; and her three children: Charles Kalita (Cari), Sarah Devlin (Ian), Thomas Gibson; and five grandchildren: Valerie Kalita, Corbin Devlin, Iona Devlin, Bryndol Kalita, and Bohden Kalita.
She will be greatly missed by her family, community, and hundreds of friends. Heaven truly gained an angel. She will never be forgotten, and her spirit will live on forever in the kingdom of Heaven.
A public viewing with social distancing will be held on Friday, May 8th, 2020 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 East Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910. A private family service will follow. She will then be buried at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, which will also be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to our GoFundMe account to help with her Celebration of Life https://www.gofundme.com/f/cebebration-of-life-for-vickie-gibson?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2020.