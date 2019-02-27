Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicky L. Maloney. View Sign

Maloney

VICKY L MALONEY

December 19, 1948

January 28, 2019

Vicky L Maloney, 70, of Florissant, Colorado passed away on January 28th 2019 from complications of pneumonia.

She was born on December 19th 1948 to Warren and Micki Sommer in Broken Bow, Nebraska. Vicky was a graduate of Lincoln High School and went on to attend the University of Nebraska where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She worked in social services for most of her career, protecting the lives of countless children. She also pursued other interests but later in life, returned with the same passion for caring, to provide support and services for the elderly in her community. Her main mission in life was to help others, for many of whom, she was a blessing.

Vicky leaves behind her loving husband, Dennis Maloney and her daughter Kama Johnson and son-in law, Steve Johnson. One of the three "Sommer Girls" she leaves behind her sister Sharon Hammond and husband Gene, her sister Janis Legg and husband Ron. She also leaves behind stepsons Brian Maloney and Adam Maloney and his wife Ashley. Her beloved grandchildren include Amara, Ava, Madelyn, Mackenzie, Connor and Aiden.

A celebration of life will be held in Vicky's honor on Sunday, June 2nd at 10:00am at Memorial Park in Woodland Park, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in her name, to the Teller Senior Coalition in Woodland Park, Colorado an elderly assistance program near and dear to her heart.





MaloneyVICKY L MALONEYDecember 19, 1948January 28, 2019Vicky L Maloney, 70, of Florissant, Colorado passed away on January 28th 2019 from complications of pneumonia.She was born on December 19th 1948 to Warren and Micki Sommer in Broken Bow, Nebraska. Vicky was a graduate of Lincoln High School and went on to attend the University of Nebraska where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She worked in social services for most of her career, protecting the lives of countless children. She also pursued other interests but later in life, returned with the same passion for caring, to provide support and services for the elderly in her community. Her main mission in life was to help others, for many of whom, she was a blessing.Vicky leaves behind her loving husband, Dennis Maloney and her daughter Kama Johnson and son-in law, Steve Johnson. One of the three "Sommer Girls" she leaves behind her sister Sharon Hammond and husband Gene, her sister Janis Legg and husband Ron. She also leaves behind stepsons Brian Maloney and Adam Maloney and his wife Ashley. Her beloved grandchildren include Amara, Ava, Madelyn, Mackenzie, Connor and Aiden.A celebration of life will be held in Vicky's honor on Sunday, June 2nd at 10:00am at Memorial Park in Woodland Park, Colorado.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in her name, to the Teller Senior Coalition in Woodland Park, Colorado an elderly assistance program near and dear to her heart. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close