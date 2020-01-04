Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicky Ruth Collier. View Sign Service Information Carmichael Whatley Funeral Directors - Pampa 600 N Ward Pampa , TX 79065 (806)-665-2323 Graveside service 10:00 AM Fairview Cemetery Pampa , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VICKY RUTH COLLIER

July 13, 1939 December 31, 2019

Vicky Ruth Collier, age 80, beloved mother and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on December 31, 2019 in Spokane, WA.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Pampa, Texas, with Rev. Ruby Moultrie, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Pampa, officiating. Arrangements and burial are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.

Vicky entered this world on July 13, 1939 in Pampa TX, born to Harold and Marian Ramsay Osborne. She graduated from Pampa High School before going on to LSU and later graduating with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Morris Harvey College in West Virginia.

Vicky met James Edward Collier in college and they later married in 1959. They lived in a few locations before settling down in Colorado Springs, CO in 1965. Vicky was an active member of her community. She volunteered many years for Lutheran Refugee Services and worked with International Hearing Dog.

Vicky enjoyed traveling with Friendship Force to various locations around the world. Vicky was a member of AAUW, Delta Zeta Sorority, as well as numerous bridge and book clubs.

Vicky is survived by her son Steven Collier and wife Jennifer of Spokane WA; 4 granddaughters Sawyer, Emersyn, Arielle, Graycen; and by a grandson, Erickson Collier; as well as many extended family members.

Vicky was preceded in death by her husband, son Edward Scott Collier, parents, and sister Sharron Osborne.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3:30- 5:00 PM at the funeral home.

