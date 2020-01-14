Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Martinez. View Sign Service Information Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services 1104 South Circle Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-391-1918 Send Flowers Obituary

Victor Martinez, a native resident of Colorado Springs, passed away on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020. Victor was born August 14, 1945 to Santiago Martinez and Maria Elisia Lopez, at his family home on N. Corona St. He was married to his beloved wife, Patricia Martinez, on August 1st, 1967 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Victor was a hardworking, caring, and loving man who always took care of his family. He was a true patriarch and was always a strong example for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was always extremely passionate about serving the lord, his community and his fellow parishioners. Over the years, he served as a royal ranger leader, served as an usher and a deacon for his church and drove the church bus to pick up children to go to Sunday School. He enjoyed watching his favorite team the Denver Broncos play. He took a great amount of pride in maintaining his home and making sure everything and everyone was always taken care of.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Martinez; four children, Sam Martinez, Maria Martinez, Lorie Lucero and Susan Martinez; his brother, Tony Martinez; three sisters, Mary Alice Maestas, Susie Martinez and Barbara Price; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Santiago Martinez and Maria Elisia Lopez; his brother, Raymond Martinez; and three sisters, Mary Ann Flannigan, Flora Taylor, Evelyn Martinez; and his grandson, Santiago Martinez.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4 pm - 7:00 pm, at Angelus Chapel Funeral Home, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Homegoing Celebration will be on Thursday, January 16, 2020 11:00 am at Angelus Chapel Funeral Home, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting







