VINCE GIGLIA

April 16, 1948 March 29, 2019

Chef Vince Giglia of Eugene passed away March 29, 2019. He was born on April 16, 1948 in Buffalo, New York.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Giglia of Eugene, his sister, Francene Lavin of Las Vegas, Nevada, and his cousin Al Inzinna, Fort Collins. Vince retired in 2014 after a wonderful career in the culinary arts. He was a 1969 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New Haven, Connecticut.

After working in restaurants in Buffalo and Las Vegas, he opened Antonio's, an award-winning restaurant in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1987 with his cousin, Al Inzinna. After moving to Oregon in 2001, he served as

Executive Chef for Peacehealth in Eugene until his retirement.

He served on the Chef's Advisory Board for the culinary program at Lane Community College for many years, and served as a part-time instructor there after his retirement. It was his passion to inspire the next generation of chefs, and he touched the lives of many grateful students over the years. Vince was passionate about food and wine. His culinary talents were legendary.

He was dearly loved and is greatly missed. A Celebration of Life was held at Lane Community College on April 27.

