Vincent Anthony Kierney
1935 - 2020
Kierney
VINCENT ANTHONY KIERNEY
June 14, 1935 - July 8, 2020
Departed to heaven on July 8, 2020. Vince was born June 14, 1935 in Jersey City NJ to John and Stella Kierney.
He was a well-known disc jockey in Scranton PA and met many music stars of the 1960s, which he cherished. He finished his career as an adjuster for Allstate and moved to Colorado in 1987 to be closer to family.
Vince was a loving father and grandfather. He loved going to movies, spending time with family, and was a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Patrick's church. Vince is survived by his daughter Gail, son Kevin, daughter-in-law Max, and 2 grandchildren Joshua and Jeremy.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 11:00am at St. Patrick's Church, 6455 Brook Park Dr. in Colorado Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.




Published in The Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
