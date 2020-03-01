Stalteri
VINCENT STALTERI
1919 - 2020
Vincent Stalteri passed away on February 18, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Born in France to Pasquale and Germaine Stalteri on March 12, 1919, he moved to the U.S. on July 4, 1919 and grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana before moving to San Jose, California.
In 1957, Vincent began a long career with Ampex Corporation in Redwood City and continued that career through his move to Colorado Springs in 1972 until retirement in 1990. During this time, in 1976, he met and married Kay Stalteri with whom he would spend the rest of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Stalteri; son, Larry; step-son, Richard; daughters, Jackie, Kristen, Yvonne, and Carol; and sisters, Gennevieve, Marie, and Cecile. Private services were held.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020