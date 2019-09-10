Daily
VIOLA RUTH DAILY
September 8, 1932 August 27, 2019
Born Viola Ruth Daily on September 8th 1932 to Bill and Opal Daily. Passed away from a brief illness on August 27th 2019. Viola was loved by many especially her family, a Son and three Daughters four Grandsons and three Granddaughters. And three Great Grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life on September 13th at 1:00 at the Church of Jesus Christ 1510 Century Blvd. Lodi can 95240.
Published in The Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019