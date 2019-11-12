Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chapel of Memories 829 South Hancock Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-392-4432 Send Flowers Obituary

Stewart

VIOLET DOYLE STEWART

November 8, 2019

Violet Doyle Stewart of Colorado Springs, CO took the hand of the Lord and peacefully departed this world on November 8, 2019. She was 87. Violet was a caring and devoted wife, mother and friend and was loved, and will be dearly missed by many. She is survived by her husband of 67 years William H. (Bill) Stewart who moved with her from Richmond, VA to Colorado Springs in April of this year. She is also survived by her daughter Diane Kathol and her husband Doug Kathol of Colorado Springs and their family, and her sister, Amelia Fernandez of Richmond, VA.

Born and raised in Emporia, VA, Violet was the youngest of 5 children of parents J. Leonard and Rosa P. Doyle. She moved to Richmond, VA after high school where she attended business school, married Bill and lived and raised their daughter in the Bon Air community. Vi was recruited by Sears in the 1970s and had a successful career in furniture sales at the Sears Regency Square Mall until her joyful retirement in 1997. After retiring she often visited family in the Emporia area, enjoyed time at the beach, toured throughout the US, and in recent years learned a few words of Spanish and visited Mexico twice.

Vi was an avid tennis player with a formidable left-handed serve and played competitively until the age of 82. She was a charter member of the MAC (ACAC) and previously Briarwood. She also was a proud member of the Bon Air Baptist Church and numerous local ladies' social groups. She cherished her family, including many pet cats over the years and took meticulous care of the family home. Most days she could be found out in the yard gardening and chatting with neighbors and school kids, and assuring that the birds and squirrels were fat and happy.

A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date at the Bon Air Baptist Church Columbarium and Memory Garden. The family requests that Vi be remember through donations in her name to the , the , or a .







Funeral Home Details
Chapel of Memories Colorado Springs , CO (719) 392-4432

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

