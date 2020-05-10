Anderson
VIOLETTE MAE ANDERSON
Violette moved to Brookdale Skyline in 2013. She enjoyed participating in many activities but particularly loved the sightseeing tours and on-site concerts. The family will be forever grateful for the care and love she received from staff members over the years. In addition, Brookdale Hospice staff and volunteers provided incredible care as Violette made her final journey to her heavenly home.
January 1, 1932
May 3, 2020
Violette Mae Anderson was born on January 1, 1932, in Beardy, Nebraska (also known as Indian Cave Park) to Cecil and Grace (Edwards) Fry. She entered her heavenly home on May 3, 2020.
She grew up in small towns and farms in Kansas and Nebraska. Violette was baptized on November 11, 1945. She graduated from Hebron High School in 1949 and worked at the Hebron Hospital as a nursing assistant. Violette was accepted to and attended nursing school in Concordia, Kansas, when a young airman stationed in Germany during the Korean War came home and proposed. Violette left nursing school and married Dwayne Anderson on April 24, 1953.
The couple lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, until Dwayne was transferred to work at the United States Air Force Academy in 1965, Violette graduated from cosmetology school that same year and opened a home beauty shop. Together they raised their three daughters in the family home which they owned until 2013. They loved the Lord and attended church regularly and were charter members of Capital City Christian Church in Lincoln, Academy Christian and Falcon Christian churches in Colorado Springs. Upon retirement the couple enjoyed traveling with family and friends, square dancing, church activities and spending time with family. For many years they enjoyed spending winters in Apache Junction, Arizona, with family and friends.
Violette was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Wanda Caswell, Francis (Letha) Fry, Betty (Kenny) Krakow and Gordon Fry; and brother-in-law, Don Gaston.
She is survived by her sister, Hazel Gaston; daughters, VeEtta (Manfred) Bradley, Vickie Anderson Olson and Barbara (Mike) Eastman; grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Eastman, Kristin (Andy) Nelson, Jeff (Hayley) Eastman and Dillon Olson; and great grandchildren, Addy Eastman, Isla and Finley Nelson and baby girl due in Fall 2020.
Due to the 2020 pandemic, private graveside services took place at Fairview Cemetery, Colorado Springs where Violette was laid to rest next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Violette Anderson to St. Baldrick's Foundation at the following website: www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mrincredible2020 (grandson, Jason, president of the annual St. Baldrick's fundraising event in Northern Nevada). The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer and donor-powered organization committed to supporting the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers. This charity was near and dear to Violette's and Dwayne's hearts.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020.