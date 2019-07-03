Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Ann Daries. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daries

Virginia was born in Los Angeles, California on March 19, 1925. She lived through the Depression, having learned lessons of frugality and an appreciation for family that endured her whole life. In January 1944, Mother met the love of her life, our Father, Stanton Gordon Daries. They were married October 14, 1944, raised their seven children all over the world and shared 70 years of devoted love and friendship. They shared their joys and sorrows, including the loss in 2001 of their son and our brother, Stephen Daries. After our Dad's passing in 2014, their son and our brother, Stanton "Mike" Daries died a year later in 2015. Our Father's military career took Mom and the family on a grand world tour to California, Illinois, London, England, Nagoya and Tokyo, Japan, Washington DC, Alabama, Brussels, Belgium and their favorite place, Colorado. Every place we moved Mom quickly turned our house into a home.

March 19, 1925

VIRGINIA "GINNY" ANN DARIES

June 26, 2019

The Daries family mourns the loss of their much beloved matriarch, Virginia "Ginny" Ann Daries, who passed away on June 26, 2019 at the age of 94. Although she was the last remaining family member of her generation, Virginia left behind a legacy of seven children, 18 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren.

Growing up with parents who clearly loved each other, put family first, and created a secure home, gave us children many wonderful memories - car trips to visit relatives or moving to new homes, visiting National Parks along the way, skiing in Breckenridge, Colorado and Berchtesgaden, Germany, and those fun family picnics - especially the ones in Cheyenne Canon. All of these adventures created life-long memories for us children.

When Mom and Dad first moved to Colorado in 1958, they fell in love with the area. As native Californians, they were captivated by the mountains, the abundant wildlife which she loved to feed and the snowy winters. This is where they were introduced to winter sports. Mother loved snowy days, was a ferocious reader, enjoyed playing bridge, played the piano by ear, loved music - especially show tunes, country and the oldies but goodies, had a wonderful sense of humor and loved being with Dad and family. Her husband and her family were her life.

Virginia's passing was peaceful and in the company of her family. Our family wishes to thank the people at Morningstar Memory Care and Suncrest Hospice for the loving care provided to Virginia in her final phase of life.

Virginia is survived by her four daughters and son - Pamela (Bill) Dunne, Cynthia (Bob) Bills, Cecilia (Randy) Will, Michelle Decker, and Gregory Daries.

The funeral will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church's Pauline Chapel on July 5th at 11 AM - with Reception to follow immediately. Interment will be at Mount St. Francis's Columbarium.







