VIRGINIA C. MILLER
"GINNY"
November 6, 1948 July 25, 2019
Virginia C. "Ginny" Miller 70 of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on July 25, 2019. Ginny was born on November 6, 1948 to the late Herman and Virginia Poling in Oakland, MD. She was a woman of many talents, from sewing, cooking and socializing.
She is survived by her son; Michael A. (Diane) Miller, daughter; Wendy Ring, sisters; Barbara Cassidy, Mamie Reckart and Sandy Tasker, brother; Edward Poling, grandsons; Andrew and Matthew Ring.
She is preceded in passing by her husband Michael T. Miller.
Funeral Services will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO.
Published in The Gazette on July 28, 2019