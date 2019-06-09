Guest Book View Sign Service Information First Baptist Church 10915 Black Forest Rd Colorado Springs, CO 80908 Memorial service 1:00 PM First Baptist Church 10915 Black Forest Road View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Black Forest Community Club 12530 Black Forest Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elam

VIRGINIA ELAM

May 11, 1942

May 22, 2019

A Colorado Springs native, Virginia Elam was the daughter of Cleo Jent and Evelyn (Garner) Olguin, and she is survived by her husband, John Elam; and children Debbie McCarty, Frank Ross, and Dan Ross; Edward Elam, John Elam Jr, and Barry Keller; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Rascal. She is also survived by her brothers, Tom Jent and Robert Jent and Michael Jent; and her sisters, Jeannette Hartnett, Colleen Morton, and Patty Wilkey. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Hall and brother, Earl Jent. She worked at Hewlett-Packard, TRW, Goodwill Industries as an electronics instructor for adults with disabilities, and Merit Real Estate. Her strawberry rhubarb pies and jams were perennial 1st and 2nd place ribbon winners at the State Fair and El Paso County Fair. Her flower gardens were perfect, and her cross-stitching was flawless. She was a devout Broncos fan and an avid traveler. Her love of life, love for her family, strength and resiliency in handling life's difficult situations, and optimistic view on life will be what family and friends remember most about her.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 at First Baptist Church, 10915 Black Forest Road. A celebration of life reception will follow immediately at the Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road.





