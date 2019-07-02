Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia H. (Gosling) Keifer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Keifer

VIRGINIA H. (GOSLING) KEIFER

April 9, 1921

June 27, 2019

Virginia H. (Gosling) Keifer, 98, passed away on June 27, 2019 in Holland, Michigan. Virginia was born April 9, 1921 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Virginia served with the Women's Army Corp (WAC) as a 1st Lieutenant during WWII. In 1944, she married 1st Lieutenant Kenneth F. Keifer after they were both stationed at Marana Air Base in Tucson, Arizona. Together they lived in AZ, PA, Japan, AL, AK, NE and CO. Kenneth retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1970 as a Lieutenant Colonel. After 39 years in Colorado Springs, they moved to Holland in 2009 to be closer to family. They enjoyed 70 years of marriage together until Ken's passing in 2015 at the age of 100.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Harriet Gosling; brother, Herbert E. Gosling and sister Elizabeth Armstrong. She is survived by her brother William Gosling, her children, Kenneth F. (Rita) Keifer, Jr., and Stephen Craig (Lauri) Keifer; grandchildren, Kelly (Mike) Merit, Kenneth F. Keifer III, David (Kelli) Keifer and Paul (Heather) Keifer. She has nine great grandchildren: Austin, William and Henry Merit; and Leila, Maxwell, Evelyn, Benjamin, Aiden and Jack Keifer.

Visitation is Wednesday, July 10, 10-11 am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Avenue, Holland, MI 49424, with funeral mass at 11:00 am at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. For more information, or to sign an online registry book please visit,





