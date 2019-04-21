Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Hardman

VIRGINIA ILENE HARDMAN

December 21, 1931 April 15, 2019

Virginia Ilene Hardman of Colorado Springs passed away

April 15, 2019, at the age of 87 years old.

She was born December 21, 1931 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Hopkins County, to Walter & Lora Hibbs.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Walter & Lora Hibbs, her husband Howard Wayne Hardman, a son Brian Tait Hardman, 1 brother Ernest Ray Hibbs and his wife Elizabeth Hibbs.

Virginia was a committed woman...to her husband, her children, and most importantly to her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. Virginia was always writing down notes, thoughts, poems, verses, scriptures. While going through her papers one note was found while she was listing her surgeries ... when she reached the year 1980 she noted: "now found God, March of 1980, Happy Happy, All the Glory to God. Another note stated: "Making Memories" Thanksgiving Dinner 1999.

Virginia stated to one of her children: "It is an honor to be your all's mother". This was her attitude & spirit. Giving Giving Giving. Virginia gave sacrificially for her family so they could enjoy life to its fullest.

Virginia was a member of Heritage Pentecostal Church

and enjoyed being an usher, singing in the choir, working the altar and other activities at the church. She loved to pray, worship & praise her God. She was always passing out church cards and inviting people to church. She enjoyed testifying of the goodness of God and all the great things God had done including healings and miracles not only in her life but others. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, & gardening but her true passion was spending time with her family & friends.

Virginia worked very hard all her life starting in high school at

Hamby's Well in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, behind the soda counter as a 'soda jerk'. Always employed or helping her husband with many home businesses until she was forced to retired from Spectrum Healthcare. Virginia always wanted to be a doctor that is why she enjoyed her job so much at Spectrum Healthcare where she credentialed physicians. When she was laid off she was asked, "are you going to retire"? She answered: "oh no I need to find a job"

Virginia survived many brushes with death including life after death experiences. God always brought her through it all (1972 & 2009). Virginia described the 1972 experience as "traveling up a long dark tunnel, on and on and on and on until suddenly there was this bright light at the end of the tunnel."

Virginia lived in KY, MO, GA, AR, TX, WVA, & Germany, settling in Colorado Springs in 1966.

Virginia leaves a cherished lifetime of memories to her children, Deborah Webb, Cindy Christian, Natalie Lederle, Bradford Hardman, Six Grandchildren, Four Great Grandchildren, Three sons in law, her brother Amplias Owen Hibbs and his wife Dottie Hibbs and nieces and nephews and their families.

Visitation scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave. The Funeral Service is on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 7:00 pm, Heritage Pentecostal Church, 2950 Monica Drive W., Colorado Springs, CO.







HardmanVIRGINIA ILENE HARDMANDecember 21, 1931 April 15, 2019Virginia Ilene Hardman of Colorado Springs passed awayApril 15, 2019, at the age of 87 years old.She was born December 21, 1931 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Hopkins County, to Walter & Lora Hibbs.Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Walter & Lora Hibbs, her husband Howard Wayne Hardman, a son Brian Tait Hardman, 1 brother Ernest Ray Hibbs and his wife Elizabeth Hibbs.Virginia was a committed woman...to her husband, her children, and most importantly to her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. Virginia was always writing down notes, thoughts, poems, verses, scriptures. While going through her papers one note was found while she was listing her surgeries ... when she reached the year 1980 she noted: "now found God, March of 1980, Happy Happy, All the Glory to God. Another note stated: "Making Memories" Thanksgiving Dinner 1999.Virginia stated to one of her children: "It is an honor to be your all's mother". This was her attitude & spirit. Giving Giving Giving. Virginia gave sacrificially for her family so they could enjoy life to its fullest.Virginia was a member of Heritage Pentecostal Churchand enjoyed being an usher, singing in the choir, working the altar and other activities at the church. She loved to pray, worship & praise her God. She was always passing out church cards and inviting people to church. She enjoyed testifying of the goodness of God and all the great things God had done including healings and miracles not only in her life but others. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, & gardening but her true passion was spending time with her family & friends.Virginia worked very hard all her life starting in high school atHamby's Well in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, behind the soda counter as a 'soda jerk'. Always employed or helping her husband with many home businesses until she was forced to retired from Spectrum Healthcare. Virginia always wanted to be a doctor that is why she enjoyed her job so much at Spectrum Healthcare where she credentialed physicians. When she was laid off she was asked, "are you going to retire"? She answered: "oh no I need to find a job"Virginia survived many brushes with death including life after death experiences. God always brought her through it all (1972 & 2009). Virginia described the 1972 experience as "traveling up a long dark tunnel, on and on and on and on until suddenly there was this bright light at the end of the tunnel."Virginia lived in KY, MO, GA, AR, TX, WVA, & Germany, settling in Colorado Springs in 1966.Virginia leaves a cherished lifetime of memories to her children, Deborah Webb, Cindy Christian, Natalie Lederle, Bradford Hardman, Six Grandchildren, Four Great Grandchildren, Three sons in law, her brother Amplias Owen Hibbs and his wife Dottie Hibbs and nieces and nephews and their families.Visitation scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave. The Funeral Service is on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 7:00 pm, Heritage Pentecostal Church, 2950 Monica Drive W., Colorado Springs, CO. Funeral Home Swan-Law Funeral Directors

501 North Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80903

(719) 471-9900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close