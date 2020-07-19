1/1
Virginia Lee Neely
1927 - 2020
Neely
VIRGINIA LEE NEELY
April 21, 1927
July 11, 20 20
Born in Wichita, Kansas and passed away in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Neely Jr. in 1988; son-in-law, Lonnie Offutt in 2013; and by her special companion of 25 years, Russell Chapman in 2014.
She is survived by son, Michael Neely; daughter, Tracy Neely Offutt; Russ' children who remain close to the family, Kim, Karen and Kelly; honorary grandchildren, Amelia, Chap, Kyle, Carson and Levi; and her dear grand cats.
She graduated from Colorado Springs High School (now Palmer) and attended the University of Colorado, Boulder for a few years before returning to the Springs. While married to David, she was a homemaker and instrumental in supporting him in his business ventures. She was the worlds' best mother and was wholeheartedly dedicated to her family. She was a social butterfly, loving interaction with others. She was passionate about dancing, and with Russ enjoyed traveling and following a wide variety of music all over the world. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be sorely missed.
A funeral service in her honor will be held on Thursday, July 23rd, 11:00am at Swan Law Funeral Directors. A private committal will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband, David.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice at: www.pikespeakhospice.org or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at: www.stjude.org.




Published in The Gazette on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
