LabonteVIRGINIA MARIE BROWN LABONT11/19/1929 - 5/8/2020A Story of Love and Strength.Born to Thomas C. and Gladys M. Brown, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Patricia Ann, the Brown's firstborn received the wonderful gift of a baby sister and new best friend of 90 years only separated by Virginia 's resent passing. Born and raised in Colorado Springs during the turbulent and trying times of the Stock Market crash, the following Depression, and World War II, she learned life skills and experienced lessons that she practiced throughout her life. She was never shy of hard work and skilled subscriber to perseverance. Thrift, conservation and a wonderful sense of humor were her tools of choice. Virginia was a practicing member of the Greatest Generation. She Graduated from Palmer High School and continued a valued education with her Sister in Greeley at Colorado College of Education honing secretarial skills that would start her career choices. She was a loyal sister to the Sorority, Sigma Sigma Sigma. While working as an executive secretary at the Broadmoor Hotel, Virginia met and eventually married Joseph R. Labonte, and left Colorado to start their adventure together in the Northeast. While working together managing and working at a Summer resort in New Hampshire they welcomed a baby boy to the world. With their new son, Thomas Christopher, in their loving arms, they returned to Colorado Springs to start raising their family. They purchased the Circle M restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs and started a busy family business. Two short years later, they were blessed with their second son Michael Joseph. The family moved into their newly acquired home in 1962. There she resided for the rest of her life on North Weber in the Old North End neighborhood. The restaurant was sold, later in 1969 Virginia was thrown into the greatest challenge of her life, becoming a divorced mother with 2 young boys to raise and care for. She relied on her superior typing and secretarial skills, and worked endless hours, at home, as a professional typist for students and faculty of Colorado College. She was soon hired as a secretary for the local offices of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance. While there Virginia tested for and was recognized as a Certified Professional Secretary. She worked there until the retirement of her employer, Bill Marshall. Virginia was then employed at Pikes Peak Wholesale Florist as a Secretary and Time Keeper until she left and was hired as an Executive Secretary for Good Will Industries of Colorado Springs until her retirement. Virginia loved music, theatrical arts, wildlife and the mountains. She was a vocal activist against the mining scars along the Front Range. She always felt a deep responsibility to the environment and was not tolerant of waste in any form. Ms. Virginia passed away peacefully at her home as she wished, with family and caregivers at her side. Virginia is survived by her Sister Patricia (Philip) Jack, Her sons; Thomas (Shirley) Labonte, Michael (Connie) Labonte, 4 Grandchildren; Christopher, Andrew, Philip and, Jenae, 3 Great-grandchildren; Violet, D'Mitri, and Roman, Nieces; Margie (Scott) Keller, Jeri Baker (Kevin Brewer} and 2 Grand-nephews Jeffery and Alexander. Ms. Virginia will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.A very special thanks to Home Care Assistance of El Paso County and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care who'soutstanding care and humanity cannot be measured.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of the Pike's Peak Regionand The Palmer High School Alumni Library Fund.Due to the Covid-19 virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Family and close friends.