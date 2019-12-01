Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Marie Fischer. View Sign Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Send Flowers Obituary

Fischer

Spending time with friends and family meant a lot to her and she loved to laugh!

German food and Polka music was a passion.

VIRGINIA "GINNY" MARIE FISCHER

November 14, 1929 November 13, 2019

Our Beloved Mother Virginia (Ginny) Marie Fischer, entered her heavenly home on November 13, 2019. She was born November 14, 1929 in Mankato, MN to George Albert & Ruth Catherine (Rhodes) Valliant. She married the love of her life, Herbert Everett Fischer, May 30, 1948. They resided in Mankato, MN until 1967 when they moved to Redondo Beach, CA and then to Colorado Springs, CO in 1979. Herb and Ginny were together for 61 years before his passing in 2009.

Ginny enjoyed gardening, fresh flowers, especially hollyhocks, walks on a sunny day, picnics in the park, a bucket of KFC, hymns, her women church guilds, china painting, the ocean and family road trips.

She enjoyed her years in her youth as a 4H club member and playing the accordion for many special occasions.

She especially enjoyed being in the kitchen baking pies and whipping up holiday cookies with her grandchildren and enjoying our family tradition of decorating them.

Her warm smile will be greatly missed.

Ginny is survived by her children and their spouses, James & Miriam Fischer, Mark Fischer, Judy and Tom Brennan, Karin & Bryan Weaver-Southard and Gail Fischer; grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer & Eric Miller, Adam & Courtney Fischer, Julianne & Zack Margurite, Alissa Nuttall, Justin Butler, Katie & Jeff Drake, Hilary Southard, Nicholas & Kirstin Weaver and Samantha Weaver; and great grandchildren, Hayden and Keegan Miller, Bryleigh Fischer, Michaela and Everett Margurite,, Chloe and Tyla Butler, Alexa

Mom left behind a beautiful legacy with her family and she will be missed by all and held in our hearts. Her ashes will be taken back to her hometown where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.







