Otey
VIVIAN LEE OTEY
August 30, 1942 May 23, 2019
Vivian Lee Otey, of Security CO passed away May 23, 2019. She was 76. Vivian was born to the late Lucy West, Aug. 30, 1942, in Patton, PA. After graduation, she moved to Washington D.C. where she began her career in civil service. The family moved to Security, CO in 1975 and she returned to civil service in 1981, worked in various divisions at Ft Carson Army and Peterson Air Force Bases, and retired in 2006. She always enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Merriman; children, Rich Otey (Claudine), Joy Surges, and John Otey; grandchildren Matt and Monika Otey, Derrick, Kay-Lynne, and Cari-Lee Surges, and Bailey Otey; great grandchildren Nathaniel Thomas and Mason Thompson.
A celebration of life service will be held at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary in Fountain, CO on Thursday, May 30, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019