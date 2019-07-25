Howard
W. KEN HOWARD
July 12, 1920
January 30, 2019
W. Ken Howard, 98, of Colorado Springs, passed away January 30, 2019. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 12, 1920. Ken graduated from Colorado Springs High School and received an MBA in Hotel Management from University of Denver in 1949. He was married to Helen Jane Fresh on February 7, 1942. They were married for 70 years.
He served in the Navy from 1942 to 1945, and had a passion for fishing, golf, bowling, and his family.
Ken had a career in hotel management for 40 years. He was president of the Colorado Springs Motel Association from 1960 to 1962. He was also president of the Colorado State Motel Association from 1963 to 1964.
He is survived by his daughters, Sherry and Sandy, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm on July 25, 2019 at First Christian Church - 16 E Platte, CS., with burial at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal , or to First Christian Church.
Published in The Gazette on July 25, 2019