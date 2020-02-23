Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wade H. Mullins Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mullins Jr.

WADE "SKIP" H. MULLINS JR.

November 29, 2019,

Wade H Mullins Jr., better known as Skip Mullins, passed away at home on November 29, 2019, a few days before his 76th birthday. Skip is survived by his loving wife, Carole Mullins, whom he married in 1993, his son Eric Mullins, of New Mexico, his sister Judy Partaine of San Diego, three nieces, a nephew and numerous cousins.

He was well known as a tremendous athlete, witty comic, and "the best brother any little girl could ever have." What most people don't know is that at an early age, he was diagnosed with a disease that put him in an almost full-body cast and on crutches. Fortunately he managed to walk on his own later and it was suggested that he learn to figure skate, as a way to build back muscle and balance. His career as a national figure skating competitor in both singles and pairs, with his sister, Judy was well documented. Over the years he and his sister were invited to perform in several cities as singles and an adagio pair for speed-skating intermissions. He was also a State trampoline and tumbling champion and a high platform diver. Later on in life, he was an accomplished skier and scuba diver which he took up with his family and friends.

He earned a degree in marketing from the University of Colorado in 1967. He owned the Plaza Lounge & Bar in the early 70's. Later he moved to California with Priscilla, his first wife, while working in the automobile industry. In 1977 they moved back to Colorado in order to take over the running of his father's automobile company, the Wade Mullins Motor Company. His father passed away in 1979. He eventually retired and remained in Colorado Springs until his death.





