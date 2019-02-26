Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER D. MILLER. View Sign

Miller, USAF, (Ret.)

COL WALTER D. MILLER, USAF, (RET.)

February 1, 1935 February 20, 2019

Wally Miller passed peacefully into eternal life, at home in Monument, at the age of 84. He was an Air Force Officer for 28 years, an aviation instructor and leader until his last year of life, and a tireless contributor to Colorado Springs and other communities.

Raised in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Walter and Sarah Miller, Wally graduated from Memphis State University on an ROTC scholarship. An acclaimed tenor in Memphis, he married the love of his life, Charlotte, in 1956 and they began an Air Force journey together that would span 28 years, 19 moves, combat in Vietnam, duty in command and staff positions, and nearly 5000 flying hours in B-47, B-57, T-43 and other airplanes. He made an indelible mark on the Air Force Academy in the 1960's, mentored cadets and faculty in Academy Soaring Programs for almost two decades, and represented USAFA as an Air Training Command Civic Leader.

In 60+ years of aviation leadership, he logged over 10,000 flying hours, and held instructor, airline transport, single- and multi-engine aircraft, sailplane, and balloon ratings. He served as Executive Director of the National Aeronautic Association and board member of the US Parachute Association and the Soaring Society of America; was a longtime leader in the Peterson AFB and three other USAF Aero Clubs; Order of Daedalians Flight Captain; impacted countless aviators through safety articles, presentations, and dedicated flight instruction, and was honored as FAA's Rocky Mountain Region Flight Instructor of the Year.

Wally's community involvement was long and distinguished, with 40+ years of Rotary Club membership in six different clubs from coast to coast and culminating in service as a District Governor in 2013-14. He served on the board of the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts and was Chair of the Colorado Springs Airport Commission.

Celebrating his life and grieving his loss are his beloved wife of almost 63 years, Charlotte; their married children, Lt Gen (Ret.) Chris and Rhonda Miller, Heather and Dale Collins, Brig Gen (Ret.) Evan and Debra Miller; and seven grandchildren, Ryann (Cory) Ard, Schuyler (Emily) Miller; Caitlin and Shannon Collins; and Chase, Audra, and Maleah Miller.

He leaves a legacy of deep love for his family, the Air Force, the Academy and Colorado Springs, many friends, and an inestimable positive impact on the people he led, taught, and served over a long life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wally's memory may be made to Rotary International at

Funeral Service, 10:00AM, Thursday, February 28, 2019, Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel, 2306 Sijan Drive, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado 80840.

Interment, U.S. Air Force Academy Cemetery.

Reception, immediately following, Eisenhower Golf Clubhouse.







