WALTER HENRY PINSON
March 17, 1938
June 1, 2019
Walter Henry Pinson died at home in Colorado Springs June 1, 2019, after a long illness.
He was born in Bartow County, Georgia to Isaac and Bertie Pinson. He had three half-siblings, C.J., Hutchinson and Mildred; five brothers, Hugh (Opal), Carl (Sarah), Charles (Alice), Alton (Bernice) and Marvin (Barbara); and two sisters, Nancy (Robert Jenkins) and Clarkie (Robert Grant).
Walter graduated from Taylorsville High School valedictorian in 1956 and enlisted in the Air Force in 1957. During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed briefly in Christchurch, New Zealand and eventually at the Air Force Academy before his discharge in 1961. Walter married Elizabeth Ann Sullivan in Raton, New Mexico on October 1, 1960. They had three children, Patricia, Thomas and Pamela. He worked for Walter Drake and Sons for forty years before retiring in 2003. He was a member of Cheyenne Mountain Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; half-siblings; brother, Hugh; sister, Nancy; his wife, Elizabeth; and daughter, Pamela.
Walter is survived by his daughter, Patricia; son, Thomas (Jacqueline); grandchildren, Keith (Anna), William, Amy (Andrew Lesser), Heidi and Mark; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service, 3:00PM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Cheyenne Mountain Presbyterian Church, 4450 Westmeadow Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906.
Published in The Gazette on June 12, 2019