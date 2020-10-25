1/1
Lt. Col. Walter Irl Speer (USAF, RET.)
1931 - 2020
Speer (USAF, Ret.)
LT. COL. WALTER IRL SPEER (USAF, RET.)
February 18, 1931 October 11, 2020
Walter Irl Speer, a longtime Colorado Springs resident, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. He served his country as a pilot in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel after 21 years.
Walter was born February 18, 1931 to Joe Leo Speer and Effie Mae (Shields) Speer in Flomot, Texas. He was an avid fly fisherman and loved to spend time in the mountains. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Walter's amazing sense of humor was contagious and greatly beloved by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Speer; his daughters, Lisa Luckritz (Denzil) and Sharon Kelly (Michael); his stepdaughter, Dawn Miller; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Ann Speer; two brothers; and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held next year at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2021 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Inurnment will take place at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Columbarium of Faith.




Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Memorial service
Shrine of Remembrance
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
