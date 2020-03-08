Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Ray Allen. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Allen

WALTER RAY ALLEN, JR.

(W.R. ALLEN)

September 7, 1935 February 29, 2020

W.R. Allen, 84, of Colorado Springs, passed away on February 29, 2020 after a sudden illness.

W.R. was born in Dallas, Texas on September 7, 1935, to Ray and Mary Cole Allen. He graduated from Garland High School in 1954, attended Texas Tech University on a football scholarship and attended North Texas State University, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma. He graduated from Southern Methodist University School of Law in 1960. After serving six months active duty with the U.S. Army Reserves, W.R. practiced law in Dallas County until his retirement in 2005.

Married on July 14, 1961, W.R. is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Mary Lou Allen; and survived by his son Dr. Russell Allen and his wife, Deana, and his daughter Jennifer George and her husband, Jeff. Of all his titles in life, he was most proud of being "Bubby" to his five grandchildren, Alana and Aubrey George, and Olivia, Laurel and Samuel Allen. He was predeceased by his father, mother, and sister, Sue Johnson.

W.R. and Mary Lou lived and raised their family in Garland, Texas, where W.R. had a private law practice. He was active in many community endeavors serving on various city commissions, as director in the Chamber of Commerce, and director and president of the Garland Branch YMCA, and serving as a municipal judge. He also served as president and many years as director of the Texas Municipal Power Agency. He was a long-time member of First Christian Church, Garland and served as deacon, elder, trustee and board chairman.

In 2005, W.R. and Mary Lou moved to Colorado to join their daughter and her family. They were later joined by their son and his family. Being with his grandchildren was W.R.'s favorite activity, and he did not miss a recital, concert, ceremony or game. To instill his simple, strong values in the grandchildren, W.R. began a 13-year summer tradition at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch for him, Mary Lou and the grandkids - no parents allowed. The experiences and precious time they all shared there will forever remain in their hearts, and we will always remember 79 year-old Bubby staying atop a bucking horse during the gymkhana. Throughout his lifetime, W.R. enjoyed small game hunting, skiing and backcountry horseback riding.

In the words of W.R.'s grandchild: to the man who continues to inspire us to live life to the fullest, to live without limits, to always get back on the horse, and to never miss an opportunity to do what we love with those we love most.

The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to First Christian Church, Garland, 115 South Glenbrook Drive, Garland, Texas 75040.







