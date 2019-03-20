Watt
WALTRAUD "WALLY" WATT
March 19, 1933 March 10, 2019
Wally was born on March 19, 1933 in Giessen, Germany, and passed away March 10, 2019 in Clinton, Oklahoma. She married Kenneth D. Watt on November 29, 1964 in Germany. They lived in Colorado Springs for over 40 years. After her husbands passing, she moved to Oklahoma in 2012. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister. She is survived by 3 daughters 2 sons, 11 grandkids, and 15 great grandkids.
A memorial service will be held Saturday March 23, @ 10am at the VFW, 753 S Santa Fe Fountain, co 80817.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019