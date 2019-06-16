Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

McLain

WARREN E. MCLAIN

February 6, 1926

June 6, 2019

Warren E. McLain, age 93, went home to be with his Lord suddenly on June 6, 2019. He was a resident of Colorado Springs for the past 36 years. Before retiring and moving to Colorado Springs, he was an Engineer with Southwestern Bell Telephone for 331/2 years.

Warren was born on February 6, 1926 to Harry and Bernice (Green) McLain in Waterloo, IA. On April 25, 1950, he married Lucille J. (Johnson) McLain in McAllen, TX.

Some of Warren's most treasured times were spent volunteering at Memorial Hospital, Colorado Springs, where he faithfully served for over 25 years. He enjoyed singing, woodworking, cars, racing, and helping others. He made friends easily and enjoyed visiting with people. He was a member of Vista Grande Baptist Church. After graduating from Waterloo High School, he joined the United States Army in 1944 during WWII serving in the Battle of the Bulge and as an infantry scout in France and Germany until 1946.

He is survived by numerous individuals who loved and adored him including his wife of 69 years, Lucille; his children: David W. (Melissa) McLain, San Antonio, TX and Joni M. (Randy) Carpenter, Colorado Springs, CO; his sister, Yvonne (John) Buerfeind, Georgetown, TX; his grandchildren: JP (Charissa) McLain, Georgetown, TX and Emily (Ian) McCoy, San Antonio, TX; and 5 great-grandchildren: Adian and Ella Mae McCoy, and Merit, Bailey and Banks McLain. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters: Myrle Carroll and Vivian Stuart; and his daughter-in-law, Pamela McLain.

A visitation will be held from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd. A reception will be held following the funeral at the church.

Memorials in Warren's name may be made to Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to all the staff and numerous other residences at Brookdale Briargate for their care and love over the past year.

