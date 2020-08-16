ScandrettHe is survived by his son, Michael Scandrett (Vicky) and Greg's wife, Linda Scandrett. He was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by an older sister, Opal Howard, and a number of nieces and nephews.March 8, 1924 August 3, 2020WARREN WILLIAM SCANDRETTWarren William Scandrett, age 96, a 38 year resident of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday morning, August 3, 2020, at a local Assisted Living facility. He was born March 8, 1924, in Wessington Springs, South Dakota to William and Lulu Scandrett. Warren was a minister in 4 different locations; Minnesota, Wyoming, Alberta, Canada and Oregon. He was a funeral director in Colorado Springs.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dorothy, his sister, Frances, his son, Gregory and grandson, Paul.When he quit ministering from the pulpit he continued ministering to people he would meet. He loved talking to people about Jesus. He was walking around Prospect Lake several times a week well into his 90's. He was part of a morning men's group for 19 years at his church which he seldom missed. He also enjoyed fishing.There will not be a memorial service due to the Covid-19 virus.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Warren's name to 1st Evangelical Free Church, Building Fund, 820 N. 30th Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80904.