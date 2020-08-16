1/1
Warren William Scandrett
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scandrett
He is survived by his son, Michael Scandrett (Vicky) and Greg's wife, Linda Scandrett. He was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by an older sister, Opal Howard, and a number of nieces and nephews.
March 8, 1924 August 3, 2020
WARREN WILLIAM SCANDRETT
Warren William Scandrett, age 96, a 38 year resident of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday morning, August 3, 2020, at a local Assisted Living facility. He was born March 8, 1924, in Wessington Springs, South Dakota to William and Lulu Scandrett. Warren was a minister in 4 different locations; Minnesota, Wyoming, Alberta, Canada and Oregon. He was a funeral director in Colorado Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dorothy, his sister, Frances, his son, Gregory and grandson, Paul.
When he quit ministering from the pulpit he continued ministering to people he would meet. He loved talking to people about Jesus. He was walking around Prospect Lake several times a week well into his 90's. He was part of a morning men's group for 19 years at his church which he seldom missed. He also enjoyed fishing.
There will not be a memorial service due to the Covid-19 virus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Warren's name to 1st Evangelical Free Church, Building Fund, 820 N. 30th Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80904.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved